Frank Jenkins, 87, of Lovell, WY went to be with the Lord on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Hospice in Casper, WY. He was born Jan. 3, 1934 in Upton, WY and later moved to Hardin, MT.

He graduated from Hardin High School in 1952 and he joined the Air Force one week after graduation. He spent four years working communication and radar sights in Germany, France and Spain. He was discharged in 1956.

After his military service he started his career as a lineman, building power lines in Montana and Wyoming. In 1963 he moved to Lovell, WY when he was hired by Pacific Power. He retired after 35 years in 1998.

He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He loved to hunt, fish and go camping. He was a very skilled woodworker making several pieces for his sons and their families. He also enjoyed yard work and took great pride in keeping his yard groomed. He also enjoyed going to the local cafe to have morning coffee with his 'coffee buddies'.

He is survived by two sons, Steve (Debbie) of Casper, WY, David (Debbie) of Longmont, CO. five grandchildren and three great grandchildren with the fourth due later this year. One brother Larry (Bunny) Jenkins and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Blossom and parents Frank and Ellen Jenkins.