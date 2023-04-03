Frank Jensen, 62, of Hinsdale, Montana, passed away at his home on March, 29. Frank was born to Frank and Alma (Nelson) Jensen, June 17, 1960.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 14, at Bell Mortuary, in Glasgow, Montana, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Hinsdale American Legion Hall, Hinsdale, Montana. Burial following in Hillview cemetery.
Luncheon will follow burial at the Hinsdale American Legion Hall.
Condolences can be left at bellmortuarymontana.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.