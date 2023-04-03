Frank Jensen, 62, of Hinsdale, Montana, passed away at his home on March, 29. Frank was born to Frank and Alma (Nelson) Jensen, June 17, 1960.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 14, at Bell Mortuary, in Glasgow, Montana, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Hinsdale American Legion Hall, Hinsdale, Montana. Burial following in Hillview cemetery.

Luncheon will follow burial at the Hinsdale American Legion Hall.

Condolences can be left at bellmortuarymontana.com