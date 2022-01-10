 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Kestner, Jr.
0 entries

Frank Kestner, Jr.

  • 0

Frank Kestner, Jr., 77 of Billings, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.The Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, both at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view Frank's Tribute Page and read the full obituary. The services will also be Livestreamed on Frank's Tribute Page. Call Heights Family Funeral Home with any questions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News