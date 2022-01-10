Frank Kestner, Jr., 77 of Billings, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.The Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, both at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view Frank's Tribute Page and read the full obituary. The services will also be Livestreamed on Frank's Tribute Page. Call Heights Family Funeral Home with any questions.
Frank Kestner, Jr.
