Frank Kroll, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away March 8. Frank was born January 18, 1951, in Billings, Montana to Frank and Agatha Kroll, the youngest of five siblings. He attended school at St. Pius and graduated from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1969. He attended Eastern Montana College for three years. Frank married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Debbie DuVal, on March 18, 1972. Born to them were two precious daughters, Shannon and Kelly. Always the consummate salesman, Frank worked for many companies throughout the years, ultimately retiring from Northwest Glass after 20 years of service. He felt blessed by the dear friendships he gained with many of his customers over the years.

The absolute loves of his life were his girls and grandkids. Frank didn't miss a single one of their sporting events or activities, once driving 19 hours to watch his daughter Shannon play basketball in California. Recently, he drove to Livingston through a snowstorm to watch his granddaughter Sophia play volleyball, and drove back home again.

Frank earned the nickname "Odd Jobs" from his buddies in high school, always finding ways to make extra cash. One of those jobs-caddying at Hilands Golf Course-ignited his lifelong passion for golf. Since his retirement in 2021, he enjoyed golfing with his friends and especially his grandson, Rory.

Frank was the well-acknowledged leader of his family and some of his nieces and nephews jokingly referred to him as the Family Ambassador. Frank and Debbie's home was the hub, and together they were the facilitators of lasting and cherished memories for several generations of family members and friends. He was famous for his mastery of grilled meats. No one on this side of the Yellowstone could hold a candle to Frank Kroll's prime rib. He was a skilled craftsman, completing many household remodeling projects over the years and often helping friends with theirs. Most notably, the long wooden table he handcrafted where he and Debbie served extravagant feasts for all holidays and special events to family and friends for decades, as well as the bar he built himself where he could be found standing post for every gathering, allowing no drink to go empty.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Frank and Arline DuVal, his sister Lillian Nauman, his grandson Parker Haskins, brother-in-law Rich DuVal, sister and brother-in-law Frank and Sandy Pirtz, sister-in-law Sharon Oblander, and nephews Jimmy Oblander and John DuVal. He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughters Shannon (Brady) Ryan and Kelly (Marty) Haskins, and grandchildren Sophia and Camdyn Haskins and Rory and Bridget ("Bo") Ryan. He is also survived by brothers Bill and Jim, his sister Arletta, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held March 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church with a reception to follow at 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT.