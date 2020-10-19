Frank L. Pirtz Sr., 79, passed away in Billings, Montana, after a brief illness on Oct. 16, 2020. He was the first born of six children to Frank (Tiny) Pirtz and Mary Louise Nose in Roundup, MT on Jan. 30, 1941. Frank attended Billings Central High School, where he excelled in a variety of sports, and graduated with the class of 1959. Frank married Sandra Marie DuVal on July 1, 1961. The couple welcomed five children to their family: Frank Jr., Randy (Bonnie), Tim (Tara), Christine (Dallas Ward), and Eric.

Frank was a successful, commercial general contractor, who loved what he did, and worked hard to leave a legacy for his family. Frank and his siblings own and operate the Rainbow Bar, one of the oldest bars in the state of Montana, started by his Grandmother Mary Pirtz in 1935. Frank's most recent business venture was acquiring Red Lodge True Value Hardware which continues to be operated by his family.

He enjoyed talking politics, golfing, flying his small airplane, building his cabin, restoring classic cars, and caring for his loving wife until her passing in 2013. Most of all he enjoyed telling stories over a beer or coffee with family and friends.