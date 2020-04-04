Frank M. Bruder, age 86, died March 27, 2020, at West Park Village in Billings. Frank was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Roundup. He was the first of two sons born to Frank Sr. & Anna Bruder. He was raised on the family farm in Lockwood. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1952. Following graduation he enlisted in the Navy and married his high school sweetheart Joy A. Wilhelm on Sept. 11, 1955. They moved to Hawaii while he served on the USS Sproston in the Korean War. In 1957 they returned to Billings with their first son and then had two more boys.