Frank Neiss, 74 of Helena. MT passed away in his home on Nov. 26, 2021, after a 15-day battle with Lung cancer.

He was born in Billings to Helen and Wilmer Neiss on Sept. 1, 1947.

Frank grew up in Billings, MT and went to school at Central Catholic. He went on to become a skilled electrician, welder, and an outstanding cattle rancher and farmer. He was a member of IBEW Local 532 for 50 years and made lifelong friends who held him in high regard and called him “Frankie.” He enjoyed after work red beers at Tiny's once his kids were grown. The IBEW brotherhood was an important part of his rich life.

Frank was married to the love of his life, Lori Neiss, for 45 years, together they raised their children and ran a successful farm and ranch for the better part of 3 decades.

Frank was known to many as “Frankie, Poppa Frank and Mo”

He was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed Friday night Poker at Nickles in Helena.