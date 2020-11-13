Frank Stoltz

Frank was discharged at the Sioux Falls Army Air Force Separation Center in South Dakota in October, 1945. His most significant decorations among others include the Purple Heart, Air Medal and the Prisoner of War Medal. In June, 2008 Frank was awarded the highest honor from the nation of France - the French Legion Medal of Honor.

Frank arrived in Miles City after his discharge to be with his mother. He worked for Love Motor Company. While working there, he met his future bride on the steps of the Presbyterian Church. The car he was driving had no doors as Pat always recalled. He and Patricia married May 15, 1948 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and began their lasting, loving bond with each other for over sixty six years.

The original Frank's Body Shop opened in 1955 located on North 11th. As the business grew the shop moved to the corner of 7th and Palmer. Frank was always looking for ways to sell and enhance the services of the shop and this included Jeeps, Ski-Doos and Bellanca aircraft. He even found time to become half owner of Leon Park for a few years. In 1973/74 Frank built the current shop located on Haynes Avenue. He remained active with his business through 2016.