Frank Thomas Pelican born, March 31, 1945, to Merrill Griffin and Thomas Pelican, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, in Billings, Montana.

Ekalaka, MT provided the perfect stomping grounds for lots of hunting and getting into mischief with close friend and more, like brother, Gary Townsend. Growing up in Ekalaka, attending Carter County High School, Frank met and courted Connie Meyer until they were married in 1963. From this union came three children, Teresa, Lisa, and Michael.

Frank would tell you he's an "Oil Man". Being the entrepreneur he is, Frank dabbled in a bit of this and that and always on to a new endeavor! Starting in Ekalaka with Pelican Standard which then lead the family to Billings where things took off. Frank was an agent for Amoco Oil, and he eventually branched out on his own with Downtown Tire and Brake Billings Muffler, Pelican Oil and Dollar Rent a Car. Bigger is better, right? The opportunity presented itself and the businesses expanded to Miles City, Forsyth, Colstrip and Pelican Truck Plaza in Laurel. Being not quite busy enough, Frank added a hotel, a couple casinos, a subdivision and of course an antique store.

Frank has always enjoyed the morning coffee crew playing cards and any and every kind of auction, especially where he could find some great antiques! In his "spare" time Frank enjoyed traveling and has been to multiple countries, islands and all 50 states, he also thoroughly enjoyed being a snowbird in Las Vegas and loved to garage sale by day and be found at the Blackjack tables at night!

Frank was excited to be a grandpa. He took his role very serious as to reading books, painting toenails, going fishing and hunting, and taking them on adventures including places like Canada, Alaska, Las Vegas, Black Hills, and many places in between.

Frank is survived in death by his wife, Connie; three children: Teresa (Bobby) Miller, Lisa Pelican, Michael Pelican; four grandkids: Amanda Miller, Clayton (Valee) Miller, Fallon (Jordy) Hereim, Chance Pelican; and great granddaughter, Cooley Miller.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Pelican; mother, Merrill and stepfather, Carson Griffin; half-sister, Georgia Ann Harpster; stepsister, Gay Ness; and grandson, Cole Pelican.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care for providing such compassionate care over the past year.

Services will be held at Miller's Horse Palace, viewing will begin Monday, November 7, at 11 a.m., lunch will take place with the service following at 1 p.m.