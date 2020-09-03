× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank W. Ferguson

Montana artist Frank Ferguson (aka SIRQ) gently exited this dimension Sept. 3, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.

Frank was born in his father's homeland, Grenada, Mississippi, Jan. 31, 1947, to Wayne and Josie Ferguson, who both saw service in World War II. After their chicken house burned down, killing all the hens and only the big mean rooster surviving, the family moved north that winter to Roundup, Montana, his mother's hometown. Frank attended Roundup schools, graduating from high school in 1965.

Frank attended MSU in Bozeman, and received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering in 1970. He held summer jobs for Texaco in eastern Montana, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. Following graduation, he journeyed to Pittsburgh, and after surveying the local workplace, ‘a cloud-covered glass lab surrounded by slag pits,' he declined industrial job offers and returned to Montana driving his aunt's 1956 Buick Roadmaster that had been in storage for ten years. The car shed fragments of decomposed rubber all the way until he rolled into Billings on Christmas Day 1970 and reunited with his girlfriend, nursing student Christine Knutson, at Deaconess Hospital.