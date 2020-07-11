× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1921 to Frank W. Pratt and Susie Sanders Pratt. He grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho.

A veteran of WWII, he served his country from 1943-1946. A member of the 501st Paratroop Regiment 101st Division, he took part in the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in action in Bastogne, Belgium. Frank was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Victory Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge, the Bronze Arrowhead Medal and the Purple Heart.

After his discharge, he moved to Livingston and started a finance company, then branched out to Billings and opened another. He was looking for a career where people enjoyed themselves and in 1953, he purchased Grand Lanes at 2032 Grand Avenue in Billings with Tom Schiavon as his partner. In 1961 they built Sunset Bowl on Central Avenue and Frank continued in the daily operations of the business into his mid 90s.

One of his greatest pleasures was teaching someone to be a better bowler and to enjoy the sport. Many friends and strangers benefited from an impromptu and sometimes unwanted lesson.