Frankie Lynne Hollenback Blank, 71, of Billings, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Nov. 18, after a brief illness. Frankie was born in Bozeman on May 14, 1951, to Frank J. and Marian (Bishop) Hollenback.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Kevin) McWilliams of Meridian, Idaho, and Alicia Blank of Billings; grandchildren: Sam and Sophie of Meridian, Idaho, and Thadeus and Asher of Billings; ex-husband and friend, Dale Blank of Billings; sisters: Kathy (Dave Ponte) Hollenback of Roundup, Connie (Pat) Moore of Shelby and Julia Nance, of Bozeman. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
