Frankie Mae Selvig, born Jan. 26, 1931, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at her daughter's home in Spokane, Washington, surrounded by family.
Frankie was born and raised in Missoula where she attended nurses' training at St. Patrick Hospital. She worked on and off for years as a kind and compassionate nurse. She met her husband of 50 years, Vern Selvig, working at the soda fountain in Holly Oaks drug store. They raised their four daughters Teri, Jo, Jeri, and Jill in Billings.
Frankie’s heart was committed to volunteering in several community organizations, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and devotion to her family and dear friends.
When Vern passed away, she was fortunate to meet Michael Brown of New Jersey on a trip to Ireland with her brother. They enjoyed many years of companionship until his passing in October 2019.
Frankie is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, 12 loving grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was adored and will be missed by all, but is happily at home with her Lord,
Services to be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Sat. January 25 at 11 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepard Lutheran Church.
