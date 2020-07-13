Franklin George Ricker Sr., Mni'owicakté (Kills Him in the Water), born April 20, 1936, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 of kidney failure at the Hi-Line Retirement home in Malta on July 7, 2020.
George was born to Theodore (Ted) Ricker and Mildred Dupree in Poplar. He was the youngest son and the last survivor of Ted Ricker's immediate family. He attended school in Poplar and Flandreau, South Dakota.
George enlisted in the Army/Air Force on Oct. 5, 1954. He was stationed at Parks Air Force Base, California; Guam; and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. George was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1960, at Hamilton Air Force Base, California. He was an Airman Police with the rank of Airmen 2nd Class. He was honored to serve his country and always very proud to be a veteran. In 1989, he went to San Diego, CA to see his son William graduate from boot camp and become a U.S. Marine. He was so happy and proud. While in the service he met Bruce Hanson and they became life-long friends.
Returning home from the service George worked many jobs including roofing and the Tribe WPA Project. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Land Operations Department for 32 years. He was elected as Sergeant at Arms for the Fort Peck Tribes and served three terms. He retired in 1995.
George met Helen Youpee at the Oil Discovery Celebration in August 1963 and they were married Jan. 16, 1965 at Lindsey Church in Poplar. They were married for 55 years. They had two sons, George (Skay) Ricker Jr. and William Theodore Ricker. Jewel and Eugene Youpee also stayed with us.
George was given his great-great grandfather's Indian name, Mni'owicakté (Kills Him in the Water), by his brother, Jiggs Ricker and nephew, Pat Owns Pipe-Ricker. George also received a pipe at this time.
He loved to hunt, fish, and gather and prepare traditional foods of dry meat, corn, wild turnips, and berries. Grandma Brushorn taught him how to cut dry meat and make pemmican. He always made sure we had some on hand in case of an emergency.
George is survived by his wife, Helen; son, William; grandchildren, Erin Jade, who took care of both of her grandparents' needs while they were hospitalized, Tamra, Marie Helen, Jonathan, and Ethan; his precious great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Ricker, the light of his life; niece, Kay Culbertson, Robert and family, Janet Culbertson and family; nephew, Albert (Buzz) Culbertson, George (Porgie) Walking Eagle, his name sake; nieces, Marcella Red Thunder and family, Lydania Hagadone and family; George has many, many more nephews, nieces, cousins, and grandchildren. He cared deeply about them and loved them all. Brothers/sisters-in-law, Dwight, Cary and Linda, Marvin and Renee Youpee, Albert (Greek) Culbertson, Larry Bussard, Josi and Renee; Lori, Phyllis, Joan Broomfield and Vermae Taylor.
George was preceded in death by his son, George (Skay) Ricker Jr.; grandson, Baby Skay Ricker; his parents, Ted and Mildred Ricker; brothers, Ted Jr., Harry, and Sherman Ricker; sisters, Ida Walking Eagle, Catherine Walking Eagle, Faye Crowe, Delores Woods, and Kathleen (Tiny) Ricker; nephews, Frances (Tom) and Dave Ricker.
George came from a large family and had a lot of happy memories of the good times he had as a young boy growing up. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 at the Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Wolf Point. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Clayton Stevenson.
