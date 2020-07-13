× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franklin George Ricker Sr., Mni'owicakté (Kills Him in the Water), born April 20, 1936, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 of kidney failure at the Hi-Line Retirement home in Malta on July 7, 2020.

George was born to Theodore (Ted) Ricker and Mildred Dupree in Poplar. He was the youngest son and the last survivor of Ted Ricker's immediate family. He attended school in Poplar and Flandreau, South Dakota.

George enlisted in the Army/Air Force on Oct. 5, 1954. He was stationed at Parks Air Force Base, California; Guam; and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. George was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1960, at Hamilton Air Force Base, California. He was an Airman Police with the rank of Airmen 2nd Class. He was honored to serve his country and always very proud to be a veteran. In 1989, he went to San Diego, CA to see his son William graduate from boot camp and become a U.S. Marine. He was so happy and proud. While in the service he met Bruce Hanson and they became life-long friends.

Returning home from the service George worked many jobs including roofing and the Tribe WPA Project. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Land Operations Department for 32 years. He was elected as Sergeant at Arms for the Fort Peck Tribes and served three terms. He retired in 1995.