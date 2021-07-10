Franklin R. (Frank) Mosdal

Frank, who knew, loved and served the Lord, Jesus Christ, died in the early evening of Nov. 27, 2020, in Langemo Cottage on the St. John's United Campus in Billings due to advanced Parkinson's disease complicated by COVID-19.
Broadview, MT, is listed as the birthplace of Frank, who was born to Norwegian immigrant, homesteading parents, Lars and Martha (Tysdal) Mosdal, on May 25, 1933, in the family home about mid-way between Broadview and Rapelje, MT. His older siblings were Gertrude, Thelmer, Lloyd and Agnes. His schooling took place in Rapelje, where he graduated in 1951.
After graduation, as a ‘true man of the soil', he began his vocation of being a farmer/rancher. He farmed mainly winter wheat and also produced registered and certified small grains; wheat, barley and oats, to market clean, viable seed to farmers. With Lloyd, he ran the elevator of Mosdal Bros. Grain Company at Wheat Basin, MT. He also had a cow/calf enterprise. After a lifetime of gratifying years on the farm, he retired in 2009, and then with his wife Mary (Thompson) moved to Mission Ridge, also at StJU on Sept. 1, 2010.
Frank and Mary were married on Dec. 27, 1964, in Columbus, MT. They made their home at Broadview, and became the parents of two sons, Franklin Robert (Bob) and Brian Thomas.
Education and research in agriculture were important to Frank, so he served on the Huntley Experiment Station Advisory Board, the Stillwater ASCS Committee, The Stillwater Seedmens' Assoc., and the the MT Wheat and Barley Committee, besides belonging to the MT Grain Growers Assoc. and the MT Seed Growers Assoc.
Other organizations he belonged to, served and supported, were: Federal Land Bank-Director, Broadview Lions Club - President, Broadview Homesteaders 4-H Club – Leader, Broadview Fire District – Director, and Broadview Senior Citizens - Board Member. He also belonged to: Two Cylinder Club, Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Assoc., South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Assoc., Sons of Norway, Stillwater Historical Society, Legacy Circle of the StJU Foundation, and Christikon Trailblazers.
Travel was a great interest of Frank and Mary, and it was then that Frank took many pictures, as photography was a long time passion of his. Most interesting of their travels were two trips to Norway and Denmark, where they visited many relatives and viewed their parental homes. He also had an interest in flying and soloed as a pilot. Skiing was part of his life from an early age, and later he enjoyed ‘hitting the slopes' with his sons. Pinochle topped his list of favorite pastimes.
Frank was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Peace Lutheran Church in Billings became his church home, where he served as a council member, an usher, a rep. to Lutheran Bible Camp Corp. (Christikon), and a rep. to the Lutheran Center Corp.
Frank's survivors are: Mary; Bob and Kathy and their sons, Thomas and Martin of Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian and his sons, Ethan and Lucas of Ankeny, Iowa; Lloyd (Jan); Agnes Cowan and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Gertrude (Larry) Christenson; Thelmer (Grace) and Gordon Cowan.
Memorials may be given to St. John's United Foundation (earmarked: Endowment) at 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102, or a charity of your choice.
We are most appreciative to the many caregivers and staff for the wonderful care Frank received at Langemo Cottage - THANK YOU!
Smith Funeral Chapels was in charge of cremation. A private inurnment will be held at the Rapelje Cemetery at a later date.
