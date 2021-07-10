Franklin R. (Frank) Mosdal

Frank, who knew, loved and served the Lord, Jesus Christ, died in the early evening of Nov. 27, 2020, in Langemo Cottage on the St. John's United Campus in Billings due to advanced Parkinson's disease complicated by COVID-19.

Broadview, MT, is listed as the birthplace of Frank, who was born to Norwegian immigrant, homesteading parents, Lars and Martha (Tysdal) Mosdal, on May 25, 1933, in the family home about mid-way between Broadview and Rapelje, MT. His older siblings were Gertrude, Thelmer, Lloyd and Agnes. His schooling took place in Rapelje, where he graduated in 1951.

After graduation, as a ‘true man of the soil', he began his vocation of being a farmer/rancher. He farmed mainly winter wheat and also produced registered and certified small grains; wheat, barley and oats, to market clean, viable seed to farmers. With Lloyd, he ran the elevator of Mosdal Bros. Grain Company at Wheat Basin, MT. He also had a cow/calf enterprise. After a lifetime of gratifying years on the farm, he retired in 2009, and then with his wife Mary (Thompson) moved to Mission Ridge, also at StJU on Sept. 1, 2010.

Frank and Mary were married on Dec. 27, 1964, in Columbus, MT. They made their home at Broadview, and became the parents of two sons, Franklin Robert (Bob) and Brian Thomas.