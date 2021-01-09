Fred A. Wilson, 82, a lifelong Billings, Montana resident, passed away of COVID-related causes Dec. 28, 2020. Avid hunter, fisher, golfer, MDU serviceman for 38 years, Classic Car show participant, story teller, artist & collector of all things.
Fred is survived by his three daughters who loved him dearly: Shelly Wilson (Darin), Barbara (Marty) Kent, Melanie (Mike) Glasscock; grandkids Taylor (Aaron) Kent/Fanuzzi, Madison Kent, Mitchell Glasscock, Micah Glasscock; two great-grandkids, Arrow & Sage Fanuzzi; spouse Ann Wilson; stepchildren Jim & Lisa Heberlein; step-granddaughter Jennifer Heberlein, Kiarra & Dominick. See more about the life and times of Fred Wilson at Dahlcares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.