Fred A. Wilson, 82, a lifelong Billings, Montana resident, passed away of COVID-related causes Dec. 28, 2020. Avid hunter, fisher, golfer, MDU serviceman for 38 years, Classic Car show participant, story teller, artist & collector of all things.

Fred is survived by his three daughters who loved him dearly: Shelly Wilson (Darin), Barbara (Marty) Kent, Melanie (Mike) Glasscock; grandkids Taylor (Aaron) Kent/Fanuzzi, Madison Kent, Mitchell Glasscock, Micah Glasscock; two great-grandkids, Arrow & Sage Fanuzzi; spouse Ann Wilson; stepchildren Jim & Lisa Heberlein; step-granddaughter Jennifer Heberlein, Kiarra & Dominick. See more about the life and times of Fred Wilson at Dahlcares.com.