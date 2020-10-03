Fred Albert Sielbach, Jr.

Fred was born on Jan. 9, 1930, in Great Falls, Montana, to Fred Sr. and Elizabeth (Craig) Sielbach. His parents moved to Billings and farmed in the Billings Heights area and in other areas west of downtown. Fred graduated from Billings High School in 1948. In 1952 he graduated from Montana State College (now Montana State University) with a degree in civil engineering and became a registered professional engineer and land surveyor. He worked in the San Francisco shipyards until he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers surveying the coastlines of several Philippine islands. Fred married Geraldine Schessler on June 5, 1955. In 1957 they moved to Helena, Montana, where he worked for the city of Helena and later became Helena's city engineer. In 1968 Fred became a partner in Christian, Spring, Sielbach and Associates (CSSA), moved back to Billings and was the engineering manager until CSSA merged with Morrison-Maierle in 1990. In 1992 Fred was the lead engineer overseeing the design and construction of a new roadway along the south end of the Philippine island of Mindanao. Upon returning to Montana in 1994, Fred continued to work for Morrison-Maierle until his retirement in January 2000.