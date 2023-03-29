Fred Anderson Horpestad was born on August 9, 1932 to Abraham Anderson and Laura Mae (Thomas) Horpestad at Bridger, MT. He was raised on the family ranch near Lavina and graduated from Lavina High School. Fred married Faye Stanisha on October 16, 1955 and remained in Lavina all of his life raising their two daughters and one son on the family ranch.

With Faye by his side, he developed one of the finest commercial angus herds. From an early age of 8, Fred started his lifelong passion for cattle and grassland, first learning to care for the land by putting up hay with a team of horses and rake. He was a true steward of the land.

Fred believed in improving the land and developing water for his growing herd. From planting to harvest, calving to weaning, he enjoyed every season. His greatest challenge in later years was losing his eyesight to macular degeneration. There was nothing he loved more than seeing his black cattle grazing on green grass.

Fred loved his family. He was always interested in and supported the activities of his grandchildren. Fred encouraged his grandchildren to get an education as he felt it was vital in today's world. He, himself, told the story of working on the ranch more days than attending school. A cherished memory for all was the annual July 4th picnic at the ranch on Swimming Woman Creek. Fred was always up for visiting about ranching, the markets and the economy. One of Fred's favorite sayings was "Cowboys aren't afraid to die".

Fred passed away on March 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Abe Horpestad, sisters, Mae Marie Cook and Barbara Horpestad and granddaughter, Michelle Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye; two daughters, Sandy Johnson of Billings, Patti (Kim) Murphy of Circle and son, Tom (Cammy) Horpestad of Grants Pass, OR. Other survivors include grandchildren, Tracy Everly, Christy Johnson, Danielle (Nathan) Courtnage, Sarah (Travis) Wald, Courtney Lopez, Brett (Kalli) Murphy, Holly Bowlds, and 11 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Lavina Methodist Church on Monday, April 3, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Lavina Cemetery with luncheon at the Lavina Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lavina Voluntary Fire Department or Lavina Senior Center.