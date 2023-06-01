Fred Becktold will be honored at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Billings, Montana. After the service, he will be laid to rest at the Joliet Cemetery. Fred was born on December 15, 1933 in Lovell Wyoming, to parents, Carl and Molly (Manweiller) Becktold. Fred spent his early childhood in Lovell, Wyoming, Edgar, and Boyd Montana. The Becktold family settled in Joliet Montana where they lived on the family farm. When Fred was a young man, he enjoyed playing the guitar. Fred loved the outdoors and was always ready for the next hunting and fishing trip with his sons.