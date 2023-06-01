Fred Becktold will be honored at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Billings, Montana. After the service, he will be laid to rest at the Joliet Cemetery. Fred was born on December 15, 1933 in Lovell Wyoming, to parents, Carl and Molly (Manweiller) Becktold. Fred spent his early childhood in Lovell, Wyoming, Edgar, and Boyd Montana. The Becktold family settled in Joliet Montana where they lived on the family farm. When Fred was a young man, he enjoyed playing the guitar. Fred loved the outdoors and was always ready for the next hunting and fishing trip with his sons.
Fred married Arleen Shandy in 1956 in Joliet. Fred worked numerous jobs including Pea Cannery hauling hay, Charolais Cattle Ranch, T Bone Feeders, Becktold Truck Service. Fred hauled mail from Billings to Martinsdale until he retired in 1998.
Fred had two sons, Chuck (Terry) Becktold and Ed (Tricia) Becktold. He had three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He always had a smile for his family when they got together. Fred also had two brothers: Ralph and Kenny Becktold and one sister, Helen (Becktold) Bailey.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Molly Becktold.
