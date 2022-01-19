Fred Clark Pierce II passed away Jan. 17th at home from complications of a recent stroke. Fred was the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Pierce Packing Company and had worked in every capacity of meat processing. During its peak years, Pierce Packing Company became the 25th largest meat processor in the United States with distribution in 25 states and four foreign countries. He stepped in as CEO of Pierce Packing when his father passed away in 1972.
Fred was born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Billings, Montana. He graduated from Billings Senior High and attended Montana State University in Bozeman until taking his position at the meat packing plant. Fred married Judy Ann Marks on March 21, 1960. They enjoyed a wonderful life including many happy times at their Bridger Creek cabin until she passed in Feb. of 2003. This union produced four children – Clark, David, Craig and Ann Marie (spouse William De Lauro).
On April 30, 2005 Fred married Jean Sara Hauge at Lake Coeur d' Alene Resort. At this time, Fred inherited four stepchildren. Jennifer Bauman (Brad) step grandchildren; Braden, Logan, Tristan. Kim Finn (Monte) step grandchildren Brent, Blake, Bailey. Kari Filius (Scott) step grandchildren Parker, Peyton (Andy), great grandson Noah. Darren Fike (Hilde), Asa, Ira, Avi.
Fred and Jean were members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Fred was preceded in death by his father Clark Pomeroy Pierce, mother Winifred W. Dabner, son Craig, sister Penny (Castle) and sister Roxie (Strand).
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 20th, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Per Fred's request, memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Avenue, Billings, Montana 59102.
