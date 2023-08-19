SHEPHERD — Fred Hopkin Johnson passed away on August 7, 2023, at 82 years of age after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his daughter's home in Utah at the time of his death. Born in Lovell, Wyoming, on March 4, 1941, to Samuel Alonzo (Lon) Johnson and Susannah V. Hopkin, Fred was the youngest and last remaining of his parents' five children. His siblings were Marvin Johnson, Delbert (Bud) Johnson, Myrna Smith, and Susie Walser. When he was five years old, he moved with his family from Lovell, Wyoming, to Montana. Eventually the family settled on a farm in Shepherd, Montana.

Fred grew up on this farm where, at age 9, he worked hard raking hay, raising calves, pigs, and rabbits, which he processed and sold at a local store. His family also owned the Rehder Creek Ranch in the Bull Mountains, which further kept him busy until he went to BYU for college. At BYU Fred met Vera-Beth Witham and they were married in Provo on May 25, 1962. That same year, Fred and Vera-Beth came back to Montana and Fred resumed working with his father on the farm and ranch. In 1965, at the age of 25, Fred purchased his father's ranch and began his own life-long career as a cattle rancher.

Fred and Vera-Beth enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together, they had three children: Erin, a stillborn daughter; Wade, who is married to LeeAnn Christensen; and Shannon, who is married to Eric Evans. Fred and Vera-Beth are blessed with seven grandchildren: Erin, Ashley, Savanna, Samuel, Chase, Braden, Erica, and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Thomas. Fred's legacy will live on in the memories of all who knew and loved him. His commitment to family, neighbors, and hard work has left an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations to come.

The memorial services will be held on August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church, located at 1000 Wicks Lane, Billings, Montana. A meal will be provided at 12:15 p.m., followed by the graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.