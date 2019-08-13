{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Fred Itcaina passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 92.  The family will receive friends at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the Kirkwood Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Friday August 16, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Malta Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries