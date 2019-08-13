MALTA — Fred Itcaina passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 92. The family will receive friends at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the Kirkwood Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Friday August 16, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Malta Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
406-245-5424
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
406-869-2000
Currently Open
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.