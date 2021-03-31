Fred ‘Jimmers' Walcker
July 31, 1926 - March 28, 2021
Jimmers was one tough cowboy with quick wit and a contagious smile. He hung up his saddle and took off his spurs to be with the Lord. Born 1 of 14 children to John and Kathryn Walcker. He grew up in the depression era, so being self-sufficient was the only way to survive. All he wanted to be was a cowboy, and he was a horse whisperer before there was a word for it. He spent most of his years on the old ‘Will James' homestead east of Pryor, MT. He had a colorful life and told countless stories about finding and trailing wild mustangs for weeks, all the way to Alkali Creek, where the MT bucking horse took place before it was moved to Miles City. He got paid 2 dollars for each bronc he bucked out. He loved the cowboy life and applied nicknames to everybody he knew. His last cattle drive was the MT Drive of '89 with his team of sturdy mules and covered wagon.
He is preceded by former spouse and friend Daisy, twin son Matt and Mark Walcker, daughter Denise Walcker, grandson and caregiver Dusty Helgeson, grandaughter Anastasia Walcker and grandson Dominique Walcker. Cowboy may you rest in peace. Graveside service will be Thursday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.