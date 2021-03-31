Fred ‘Jimmers' Walcker

Jimmers was one tough cowboy with quick wit and a contagious smile. He hung up his saddle and took off his spurs to be with the Lord. Born 1 of 14 children to John and Kathryn Walcker. He grew up in the depression era, so being self-sufficient was the only way to survive. All he wanted to be was a cowboy, and he was a horse whisperer before there was a word for it. He spent most of his years on the old ‘Will James' homestead east of Pryor, MT. He had a colorful life and told countless stories about finding and trailing wild mustangs for weeks, all the way to Alkali Creek, where the MT bucking horse took place before it was moved to Miles City. He got paid 2 dollars for each bronc he bucked out. He loved the cowboy life and applied nicknames to everybody he knew. His last cattle drive was the MT Drive of '89 with his team of sturdy mules and covered wagon.