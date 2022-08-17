Fred R. (Sonny) Besel

BILLINGS — Fred R. Besel (Sonny) passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Fred was born May 11, 1937, the youngest of two children, to Fred and Katherine Besel. Fred graduated from Senior High School in 1957. Fred met Patricia King in 1963 and they married April 16, 1965. They have three children: Debbie, Pamela and Darren.

Fred worked for General Electric, was a partner in Heritage Electric and Border States where he retired from in 1999. He needed to be busy so he went to work for another 11 years with School District 2.

Fred was an avid fisherman and loved camping with family and friends. Fred was passionate about gardening and could grow the best vegetables and fruit around! Fred also loved cooking and creating new recipes. Fred loved watching his kids and grandkids in all the sports they played in. He enjoyed all of the vacations he shared with his wife, Pat.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Patricia and his three children Debbie Holmes, Pamela Rodriguez Solier (Manuel) and Darren Besel. Fred had many wonderful grandchildren: Katie Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Sabino Rodriguez, Nyckolas Rodriguez, Karynna and Karyssa Solier, Zach Holmes, Caden Besel, and great grand children: Aaron Krkosa and Gabby Rodriguez. He is also survived by his niece, Sandy Besel and nephew Daryl Besel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill (Virginia) his wife's parents and his son-in-law Mark Holmes.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church on Saturday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will be live streamed from the church's Facebook page under Pilgrim Congregational Church.