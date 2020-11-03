Freda ‘June' Erwin, 80, of Billings went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in Columbia, Tennessee, to Lucille Rummage and Melvin Whitley. Upon her mother's death she was adopted by Harry Allen Pressnell Sr. and Edna Earl Massey Miller. She was one of eight children, a loving mother and friend to many.