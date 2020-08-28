× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frederic Wreford Balsam passed away quietly on Aug. 21, 2020, in his hometown of Billings, at age 92. Fred was the youngest son of Dr. E. G. Balsam and Connie Chappel Balsam, born on Feb. 26, 1928. A graduate of Billings Senior, University of Montana and a Sigma Chi, Fred was well known by longtime members of the community, as he always joined in 100%, from Square Dancing to the Black Powder Club, Little League President and Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. Fred had great passions: his only love, Barbara “Bobbe” Balsam; his love of travel and adventure from a very early age; and to grandly entertain all around him.

Fred is survived by son Scott (Debbie Kudrna) and daughter Shellie. He also has six grandchildren, Toby (Angie), Trevor (Sarah), Jessica (Anne Marie), Joseph (Sydney), Nicholas, and Katie. He also has three great-grandchildren. His wife, Bobbe, and sons Chuck, Wref and Mike all predeceased him.

The greatest thank you should go out to the Heroes at Bella Terra, Fred's home for the last eight years. These people became his family and took loving care of him. There will be no services.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.