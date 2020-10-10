Frederick Cleveland

Frederick ‘Fred' Cleveland, 77, of Billings died on Sept. 27. Fred was born April 6, 1943, to Jean and Fred Cleveland. He graduated in 1961 from Billings Senior High School and served in the U.S. Navy until 1964. He married Rae Rhodes in 1963 (they later divorced), and had a son, Michael, in 1969.

After a long career as a salesman and entrepreneur, he settled into Avantara of Billings in 2007. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Cleveland and Jean Cleveland. He is survived his son, Michael, ex-wife Rae Cleveland, sisters Marjorie Nelson, Mavis Fulco, and Cathy Brickner.

A ‘Celebration of Life' will be held at later date.