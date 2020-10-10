Frederick Cleveland

Frederick ‘Fred' Cleveland, 77, of Billings died on Sept. 27. Fred was born April 6, 1943, to Jean and Fred Cleveland. He graduated in 1961 from Billings Senior High School and served in the U.S. Navy until 1964. He married Rae Rhodes in 1963 (they later divorced), and had a son, Michael, in 1969.
After a long career as a salesman and entrepreneur, he settled into Avantara of Billings in 2007. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Cleveland and Jean Cleveland. He is survived his son, Michael, ex-wife Rae Cleveland, sisters Marjorie Nelson, Mavis Fulco, and Cathy Brickner.
A ‘Celebration of Life' will be held at later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.