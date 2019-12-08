My dad, Frederick Lenhardt, passed into glory on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He died at age 95 from complications of congestive heart failure.
Dad was born on June 4, 1924, to Henry and Katherine (Hein) Lenhardt on the family farm. This farm was on what is now Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings. He will be laid to rest there as well, returning to the land he was born on. He attended Elder Grove School and Senior High in Billings.
He was happily married to my mother, Helen M. (Slater) Lenhardt for 38 years. She preceded him in death. He was a farmer most of his life, meticulously caring for the soil, his machinery, his animals, and his family. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and woodworking.
Survivors include his son, Mark Lenhardt and his daughter, Linda (Alan) Staszcuk, both of Billings, Montana; grandsons, Andrew Staszcuk of Billings and Joey (Maria) Staszcuk of Bozeman, Montana; and adored great grandchildren, Kaydee and August Staszcuk. He is also survived by his brother Clarence Lenhardt of Billings; and sisters-in-law, Corinna Slater of Laurel, Veda Fay of Alaska, and Doris Lenhardt of Billings, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
When asked what was important to him, Dad replied “The love of family.” He grew up with 4 brothers (Adolph, Richard, Leo, and Clarence) and 1 sister (Elsie Kahler Kinsfater). He enjoyed playing pinochle with his brothers and working along beside them. He also loved his extended family and enjoyed many family gatherings. There was always laughter and happy memories made with “Uncle Fred.”
A celebration of Dad's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive, in Billings, MT. Please think of a special memory of Dad to share, either verbally or written. Smith West Chapel is in charge. A private burial will be held on another date.
Memorials may be made to Residential Support Services, 2110 Overland Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 or charity of your choice. A special thanks to Compassus Hospice for their help and care during Dad's final months. Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com where a complete obituary is available.
