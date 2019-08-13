Fred, on a daily basis, reflected upon his fortune of being alive and with friends.
Whenever he was asked how he was doing, his response was ‘I have nothing to complain about.’
He was a man generous of spirit and extremely loving.
Fred enjoyed a nightly toast during cocktails to ‘Finces’ (his deceased wife) and his son Christopher (deceased).
Fred once described himself as an ‘Energetic, knowledgeable salesman known and respected throughout the investment casting industry. A resourceful self-starter with over forty years of industry experience. Purchasing agent doors and telephone lines opened when Fred White called. He had developed a wide range of contacts in the US, Europe, UK, Ireland and Israel.’
Born on Monday, Feb. 15, 1932 in Mill Valley, California to Elisabeth Finn White and Frederick Jay White, Jr. Fred joined his half siblings Dennis, Lianne and Doug De LaFontaine. Fred’s father passed away when he was 3 years old, that memory sticking with Fred throughout his life.
Fred’s early childhood memories are of his summers spent with his aunts (mother’s sisters) and their families at their lake home in the High Sierras. With plenty of fish in Long Lake, Fred recalled being tasked with catching enough fish to feed all the family and friends who gathered there.
Fred lived in California, Utah, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Montana and many states in between. As a young man, he moved to New York City to work for ESCO. While there he met Elisabeth Demongeot and fell in love. They married in 1956 and had four children – Christine (died as an infant), Christopher, Patrick and Michael. Their adventures took them to the West Coast where Fred worked for ESCO and Precision Castparts Corp in Portland, Oregon. In 1969, the family moved to Corona Del Mar, California. Life decisions took Fred to other jobs which resulted in a divorce around 1970. This did not keep Fred from visiting the boys and their mother frequently.
Throughout the years Fred worked up and down the West Coast, connecting with Dottie Schoonmaker from Portland, Oregon for several years (1976-1977) while commuting from Los Angeles when he worked for United Alloys.
Sometime in the 1980s, Fred became acquainted with Shelley Sump Wyllie, Pat Haggerty’s daughter. She introduced Fred to Pat and after ten-plus years courtship, they determined they were meant for each other. But it would not be a simple task, as Pat wanted to live in Montana among the Beartooth Mountains and Fred was still selling metals internationally. This did not deter him because he could conduct business anywhere a fax machine and phone could be found, much to the chagrin of Pat (there were many nights Fred was on the phone in the wee hours speaking to connections in Australia).
In 1994 Fred and Francis ‘Pat’ Haggerty gathered their large clans together to celebrate their marriage, and after a two-year stint in Wooster, Massachusetts they settled in the little mountain town of Red Lodge, Montana. They spent the next twenty-four years based out of Montana yet traveled the world together. China, Tibet, Peru, Thailand, the Amazon, Australia, and New Zealand - to name a few of their excursions.
From an early age, Fred found joy in fly fishing, camping and the outdoors. This he shared with his boys – Christopher, Patrick and Michael, passing the same excitement on to his grandchildren as they explored the Beartooth Mountains in Montana. Many were the times Fred and Pat would pile the grandkids into their Jeep or Van to climb up the Beartooth Highway in search of a hidden mountain lake to throw in a line and share a picnic. Such glorious days in the sunshine would end with a BBQ, a glass of wine, Fred as Chef Extraordinaire, and, before bed, a dip in the hot tub.
Fred leaves a legacy of eleven grandchildren – Graham and Gabrielle White; Dexter White; Mihail (Rachel), Moira (Jesse LaPlante) and Shea Kennedy; Killian, Riley and Delaney Sump; Sarah (Ryan) Lane and Liza Hess. Proudly he boasts one great-granddaughter, Elsa Kennedy.
Preceding Fred are his wife, Francis ‘Finces’ Pat Haggerty-White and his eldest son, Christopher White.
We wish to thank Frank Montiel and the wonderful staff of MorningStar Senior Living for their loving attention and care that allowed Fred to ‘come home’ and be with those he loved most. Stillwater Hospice provided exceptional care, keeping Fred comfortable during his final journey. Fred would be the first to say, ‘Job well done!’
In keeping with Fred’s philosophy, ‘I am truly fortunate to have you all’, he would encourage anyone wishing to give to a charity in his name to share your generosity with one of the following or a charity of your choice:
Calvary Episcopal Church, PO Box 348, Red Lodge, MT 59068 Or Foundry Educational Foundation, 1695 N. Penny Lane, Schaumburg, IL 60173 www.fefinc.org
Services will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge, Montana.
