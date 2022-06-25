BILLINGS - Fredrick Carl "Fritz" Seitz was born to Polly Ellen (Pool) Seitz and Edward Jesse Seitz on March 6, 1951, in Billings Montana. He was the youngest of the six Seitz children and the one who took after his father in car sales. Fritz remarked that, "He was the last chance at a little sister for Gini."

Fritz always enjoyed getting together with family through the years. Recent family trips to the cabin on the Stillwater, the snow coach ride to Yellowstone Park, and a fall visit to Deadwood, SD were some of his favorites. His brothers and sister and all the family will miss his gentle kindness and expertise. For 71 years he loved cars, helping others, and visiting with people. He was unmatched in his work ethic and self-sacrifice for others.

Fritz started working on cars early. He loved cars and was able to turn family vehicles like a tiny Nash Rambler and 1955 Pontiac into street racers by the time he was in high school. Fritz got his first job at Owen's Texaco in Billings when he was 16 years old and finally had his driver's license. Owen Baldwin said that Owen's was a "service station," not a "gas station" many times and it really struck home for Fritz. He worked there all the way through high school (Billings Central Catholic High School). After high school graduation in 1970, he took off to be a hippie (unlike his five older siblings who went to college), and Fritz was soon back in Billings looking for a job. He was hired at MacIntyre Motors (Pontiac/Cadillac dealership). He always said, "It paid to be the General Manager's son!” A few years later, he moved to Fairfield, Montana and worked for Mills Motor (Ford dealership). After a few years he moved to Great Falls to work for Rice Motors (Cadillac/Jeep dealership). When they moved to 10th Ave South, took on "foreign" cars and he became "Employee #207" instead of "Fritz," he went into business for himself. On November 9, 1979, he started Fritz's Auto Repair in a garage behind his house. These were his racing years and Fritz spent 3 years on the stock car track where he was High Point Champion in Great Falls, Helena, and Belgrade running a 1957 Ford and a Ford Fairlane. He then built a Ford Mustang that was "just too fast for him."

Three moves later he had expanded into the former Swains Spring Service building at 523 2nd Ave S and had no plans of ever moving again. Fritz's Auto Repair "Specializing in Cadillacs" grew due to Fritz's honest dealings, love of Classic Cars, automotive training, national certifications, and professionalism. The word was out - once the warranty was over, take that Caddy to Fritz's. He imported select Cadillacs from across the country and sold many used luxury cars through his shop. He could not bear to sell some of the classics and Fritz left a legacy of several buildings filled with a bit too many amazing older GM luxury cars, mostly Cadillacs, in top condition.

Fritz's Auto Repair became the full-service Cadillac repair shop and used car dealership operating in the heart of Great Falls, Montana. The shop carries on his legacy through his brilliant friends and partners, Seth Long and Mike McGeorge.

Fritz was very involved with classic cars and worked with quite a few clubs including The Cadillac and LaSalle Club, 1963/1964 Cadillac Club, the Montana Pioneer and Classic Auto Club, Great Falls Skunk Wagon Antique Car Club, the Altered Classics Car Club, the Other Guys Car Club, and more. Fritz became known as a photographer at car shows across Montana. He has single-handedly shared thousands and thousands of his online photos of Montana Car Shows with car lovers far and wide across America.

Fritz was also a long-term member in good standing of recovery in AA and NA. He celebrated 35 years of sobriety and service with his fellows this last April.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Seitz and Polly Seitz; and his oldest brother, Andy Seitz, all of Billings. Fritz is survived by sister, Gini Jones; and brothers, Tony Seitz, Bob Seitz, and Dick Seitz. He shared time with many nieces, nephews and a whole fellowship of friends who loved Fritz while sharing his passion for cars. A memorial service is scheduled at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel and will be officiated by his closest niece, Rosie Seitz Ayers on June 29, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, bring your classic car to the celebration of Fritz's life. Donations may also be made to NeighborWorks Great Falls or any charity of your choice.

