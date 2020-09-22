 Skip to main content
Fredrick D. Lindt
Fredrick D. Lindt

Fredrick D. Lindt, 77, of Broadview passed away Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at Billings Clinic.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 9 a.m. Friday Sept. 25 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

