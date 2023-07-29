Fredrick “Fred”, “Ricky” John Stroppel, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 2. He was born September 19, 1953, to John R. and Lois (Hall) Stroppel in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was raised in South Dakota until 1966 when his family relocated to Billings, Montana. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1971.

His first career was in the Restaurant and Bar industry. He Managed and operated businesses in Billings and Bozeman, Montana, Rapid City, South Dakota and Gillette, Wyoming.

He met and married Deanna Clement in Billings and his daughter, Nikki, was born. After his divorce he met Shari Ostrom. They were married in 1991.

His career path changed, he became an electrician and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fred was a fun-loving fellow who had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a ready smile. He loved to gather with friends at his favorite pub, Torrey Pines, in Las Vegas to root for the Montana Bobcats

He was always willing to lend a helping hand whether it was wiring a sister’s garage, or serving drinks at another sister’s bar or helping his mother-in-law around her house. His handyman skills will surely be missed, not to mention that twinkle in his eye.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steven and two brothers-in-law, Jim Bailey and Bron Herrod. Fred is survived by his wife, Shari; his daughter, Nikki Dee (Mike) Shaw; his sisters, Sherry Herrod, Teresa (Jim) Staab, Marcia (Eddie) Baggs, Lori Salveson, Tammy Martens; brother, Rod (Sheri) Stroppel; sister-in-law, Karen Bailey; eleven nephews, eight nieces, great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

His Celebration of Life will be held August 19 in Billings, MT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzhiemer’s Association.