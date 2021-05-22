Fredrick Richard Huffard

Rick passed away from natural causes on Nov. 22, 2020 at Whidbey Health in Coupeville, Washington. He was born August 10, 1946 in Greybull, Wyoming, to Fred and Betty Huffard.

As a youth, Rick spent his summers working on his grandpa's ranch outside Greybull, he always enjoyed the outdoors.

Educated in Billings, Rick graduated from Billings Senior High in 1965 then enlisted in the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance technician (1965-1971), he returned to Billings and drove taxis. In Nov. 1972, Rick reenlisted in the Air Force serving until May 1980. Rick became a truck driver. Rick married Carol Anne Barton, Jan. 27, 1979 in Fulton, NY. Carol passed away Oct. 22, 2018.

Rick is survived by siblings; Denny, Greg (Sally) Huffard, and Sue Kraft, Aunt Earline (Lawrence) Oset, numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Special thanks to Rick's long time friend Dale Thayer in Oak Harbor, Washington, Aunt Earline Oset, and the Whidbey Health staff who saw to Rick's end of life needs.

Services are at the Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery on May 28, at 2 p.m. Father David Reichling from St. Bernard Catholic Church presiding. Military honors presented by the American Legion Post 4 Honor Guard.