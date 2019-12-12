Fredrikke ‘Dikken’ Hoyer passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, Dec, 10, 2019.
She was born on June 19, 1930, in Drammen, Norway, to Bjarne and Ellen Helly-Hansen Wiborg. In Denmark, her servant heart led her to become a nurse. She traveled to the United States in 1955, where she met the love of her life, Paul V. Hoyer, as she worked as a scrub nurse and he as an MD intern in Boston, Massachusetts. They married in Sollerod Church in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1957.After Paul’s training in Seattle, they moved to Billings and continued to build a union of love, faith, honesty and adventure.
She led an active life filled with travels, downhill and cross-country skiing, tennis and hiking in the mountains with her trusty bear bells. She enjoyed Sons of Norway, Silver Run Ski Club, Red Lodge Ski Patrol, the front row seats at Red Lodge Music Festival concerts, Esther Circle, Bible Study Fellowship, baking, sewing and the bulletin-folding group at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Her greatest passion was her family, providing them with unconditional love. She kept her Norwegian and Danish traditions, ensuring the family would carry on her krumkake, lefse, pickled herring and the Christmas Eve Rice Pudding Challenge. oHHoy
She is survived by best friend and husband of 62 years, Paul; their three children, Jeff Hoyer, John Hoyer and Kristin (Lee) Telkamp; beloved grandchildren, Riley Hoyer, Devon (Chris) Reeves, Jessica (Braden) Herbst, Joe (Candice) Telkamp, and Simon, Kelby and Henry Telkamp; as well as her sweet great-grandbabies, Nash and Emma. She is also survived by her sister, Karin (Hans) Moller and her family in Denmark and Norway. She loved and touched her entire family beyond measure.
Dikken’s family invites all who knew her to join in a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Lewis and 24th Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Stillwater Hospice, Billings Family Service or any charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
