G. Hubert Matthews
G. Hubert Matthews

G. Hubert Matthews went home to his Lord, Jan. 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Drive, Billings, MT.

For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

