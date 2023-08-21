Gail Charlene Mullennax Hein entered into life eternal on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, with her children, several grandchildren and her pastor by her bedside in her home of 50 years.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Greybull, Wyoming, only daughter and first of five children of Charles A. and Ava Sproul Mullennax. She was raised by her grandparents, William F. and Clara Vroman Sproul on a farm near Kane, Wyoming, before moving with them to Montana. She attended schools in Whitefish, Absarokee, Red Lodge and Joliet, graduating in 1956 from Joliet High School. She later earned an Associate’s degree from MSUB.

Gail was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith as an adult at Trinity Lutheran Church, Billings, where she and Keith were married in 1958. Their union of 37 years was blessed with three sons and a daughter. Gail’s family and friends were always her first love and top priority in life, along with her church. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.

She is predeceased by her husband Keith in 1995; and son Bruce in 2005. She is survived by son Gregg (DeAnn) of Billings; son Dwayne (Morgan Benjamin) of New York City; daughter Bethanie Murray of Billings; daughter-in-law Cynthia Hein of Billings; brothers Earl (Diane) Mullennax of Salt Lake City, Thales (Vivian) Mullennax of Conrad and Jay Mullennax (Gloria) of Fort Shaw; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Christ the King, 759 Newman Lane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.