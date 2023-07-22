Gail Lorraine Estes (Arnett) died peacefully in her sleep, July 18, 2023, in Billings, MT at the age of 89.

She is survived by her children: Melody Rae Heide, Wendy Jo Estes, and Deanna Lynn Estes; her grandsons: Jason Mark Heide and Garrett David Heide; and her siblings: Malcolm Wilson Arnett, Max James Arnett, and Judy Ann Scott (Arnett). She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Dean Estes and her brother, Virgil "Buzz" Gene Arnett.

Viewing is 9:00 a.m.–12:00 noon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W., Billings, MT. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at LifeWay Church of Billings, 3100 Rimrock Road, Billings, MT. There will be a reception to follow in the church basement. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gail's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.