× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gail Susan Holmes

Gail Susan Holmes, 69, of Billings passed away Friday June 26th at 7:30 a.m. from cancer.

She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and her animals. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Memorials in Gail's name can be made to B.A.R.K., 4017 1st Avenue South, Billings, MT 59101 To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Holmes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.