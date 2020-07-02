Gail Susan Holmes
Gail Susan Holmes, 69, of Billings passed away Friday June 26th at 7:30 a.m. from cancer.

She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and her animals. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Memorials in Gail's name can be made to B.A.R.K., 4017 1st Avenue South, Billings, MT 59101 To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

