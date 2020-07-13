Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Gale Lair, 85, of Big Timber. Beloved husband, Dad, Papa, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, son and friend passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ July 8, 2020. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com