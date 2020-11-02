Gale M. Birge, 77, of Billings, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home. Gale was born on Nov. 14, 1942, in Pasco, Washington.
He worked for the Cenex Pipeline, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Marcia (Kipp) Birge.
Gale was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Birge, and mother, Dorothy Scoggin. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Birge; son Bobby Birge (wife Cyndi Birge); grandsons, Sam Birge and Mathias Birge; sisters Nancy Johnson, Keyna Lemler and Karen Mosbrucker; brothers Kenny Landkammer and Joe Landkammer.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A graveside service will be held at a later date in summer 2021.
