Galen Joseph McCartney passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings, Montana at the age of 83.

He was preceded by his wife Pat of 59 years, as well as their son Mitch. Galen is survived by two sisters (Hallie Larance and Rhea Draper), three daughters (Denise Hollis, Twila Mann, and Celeste Rott), seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Galen was born to Milo McCartney and Alma Brown on Sept. 29, 1938 in Browning, Montana. He served proudly in the Air Force from 1958 through 1964. To any who knew him, Galen was a storyteller who loved to hunt, fish, and socialize at the local watering hole.

Friends and family are invited to join for services to honor Galen on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.