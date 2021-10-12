 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galen Joseph McCartney
0 entries

Galen Joseph McCartney

  • 0
Galen Joseph McCartney

Galen Joseph McCartney passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings, Montana at the age of 83.

He was preceded by his wife Pat of 59 years, as well as their son Mitch. Galen is survived by two sisters (Hallie Larance and Rhea Draper), three daughters (Denise Hollis, Twila Mann, and Celeste Rott), seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Galen was born to Milo McCartney and Alma Brown on Sept. 29, 1938 in Browning, Montana. He served proudly in the Air Force from 1958 through 1964. To any who knew him, Galen was a storyteller who loved to hunt, fish, and socialize at the local watering hole.

Friends and family are invited to join for services to honor Galen on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News