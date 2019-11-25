Ganel Gay Given passed away early Sunday, Nov. 17, while sleeping peacefully at her home. Ganel was born in Butte on Feb. 17, 1964 to Richard and Regina Given. Ganel graduated from Twin Bridges High School in 1982 and from Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington in 1988. She dedicated her life to the legal profession for 31 years, working as a legal assistant and paralegal at law firms in Billings and Harshbarger Law Firm in Waterloo and Dillon.
Ganel was one of those special, kind and gentle, souls who we were all privileged to have in our lives. Her smile and sweet spirit would light up the room. She was an avid collector and restorer of antiques. Her favorite recent pastime was going to the Waterloo Walmart a/k/a Waterloo Dump and diving for treasures. She always loved to laugh and tell a good joke, often about herself and her OCD. For all of us who knew and loved her, she was most concerned with securing her purse, keys and tablet. She enjoyed a preoccupation with checking and checking and checking….Is the water turned off, the stove off and the doors locked?
Ganel’s most valued treasure in life was her son, Taylor John Given. Her day of greatest joy was the day he was born and continued until she took her last breath. She is survived by Taylor; her mother Regina; brother Wade (Sarah) Given and numerous family members and close friends who dearly loved her. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Richard and often collected pinecones in his memory.
As we all know, Ganel hated having people looking at her so no viewing! Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Please come and enjoy a celebration of her life at the Church of the Valley in Twin Bridges, Montana on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Donations may be made in memory of Ganel to the Ronald McDonald House, 5130 40th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
