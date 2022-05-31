Garde D. Peterson, 88 of Winifred and Billings passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 25. He was born on March 1, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana to Garde Peterson and Mary Blackwelder Peterson. He grew up working on and later purchased the land homesteaded by his father and his uncles located northeast of Winifred. He graduated from Winifred High School in 1952. He enlisted in the US Army in 1954. He was stationed at Fort Ord in California and later spent time in Japan as a heavy equipment operator. He was discharged in 1956.

He married Sharon Sawyer Peterson in 1958 and raised his family on the ranch. In his younger years, he prospected for gold with his good friend Vernon Smith. He was named outstanding young farmer in 1965 by the Montana JC's. He ran a trucking business and built and ran a feedlot at the ranch. When he retired from the ranch, he moved to Billings where he loved playing golf and spending his spare time buying and refurbishing jewelry for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Sawyer Peterson; his children Joan Peterson of Austin Texas, Garde Wayne Peterson (Wayne) of Billings Montana, Susan Hoban and her husband Don Hoban of Puyallup Washington; grandchildren Peter F. Ravella, Paul Ravella, Kyle Hoban and Kelsey Hoban; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Darlene Peterson Butcher and her husband Emmet Butcher.

He was passionate about farming and ranching, and after he retired, he was passionate about his many hobbies. He loved to tell stories about ranching and the history of the people of central Montana, and his life growing up in Montana.

The family wishes to thank Stillwater Hospice and Big Sky Senior Services for their care of Garde in his final days. A celebration of his life will be held later. Memorials may be sent to the Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th, Billings, 59101, or a charity of your choice.