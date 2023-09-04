Garnet Ellen Turnquist Strickland, 76, of Billings, MT, passed away on August 23, 2023.

Garnet was born on May 2, 1947, to Marvel and Paul Turnquist in Glendive, MT. In 1975 she graduated from Montana State University - College of Nursing. Garnet went on to work as an LPN at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT for 30 years.

After retirement, Garnet enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending Billings Studio Theater, concerts in the park, and spending time with her friends. Garnet lived a full and warm life, filled with joy. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Garnet is survived by her mother Marvel Turnquist Shearer; sister Gloria (Turnquist) Cawley; daughter Marvel Karch; grandchildren Tyler (Kassie) Specht, Jacob (Ariel) Karch, Kirsten, Lucas, and Tymythie Strickland; six great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends.

She is predeceased by her father Paul Turnquist; brother Paul James Turnquist; sister Mary (Turnquist) Martin; and son Paul Strickland.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 180 24th Street W. Billings, on Monday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m.