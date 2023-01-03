 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garry Allen Slabaugh

  •

Breathe easy, Garry Allen Slabaugh. Garry passed away after a long battle with agent orange contaminant COPD. Garry would do anything for anybody. His presence is greatly missed by all who love him. He is a life-time member of the V.F.W. He will be honored on April 13 at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery with full military honors.”

Tags

