Garry Lee Crawford of Billings and Red Lodge—much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle—passed away on February 1. He was 67.

Gar loved his family with a heart too big for words. He was quick to make friends, always ready to help anyone with anything, and never forgot a person he'd met. With a great sense of humor and an infectious smile, he dedicated himself to the people around him with generosity and steadfastness.

Born on June 1, 1955, at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Gar grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1973. One of his favorite places to be was with his grandparents, Batt and Louise Bertolino, on their ranch in Roberts, where he spent countless days chasing whitetail, wading the creek and helping out in the hay fields. After earning an associate degree in civil engineering technologies from Dawson County Community College in Glendive and attending Montana State University in Bozeman, he devoted more than 35 years to the Billings ExxonMobil Refinery, where he served on the emergency fire response crew for 22 years and as Captain of the Fire Brigade.

Gar loved to ride his Harley, sharing the freedom of the road with both of his kids and many friends. He was an accomplished hunter and fisherman, loved to camp and spend time on his boat, 1 Tuff Banan--which once famously pulled him and his two brothers together on waterskis. He hand-crafted log furniture to share with others, and always made sure his loved ones knew they had an open invitation to his place in Red Lodge.

Ga--Uncle Mo, Garry, Dad--had a way of making us laugh and then looking back with a kind of amazement, as if he had only just then realized how funny he really was.

Garry is survived by his children, Witney (Chad) Hoffman and Nic (Lauren) Crawford; his grandson, Hudson; his mother, Barbara Bertolino Crawford; his siblings, Craig (Susan) Crawford, Brian (Kass) Crawford, and Kristi (Lee) Robinson; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Chris Crawford.

Services will be held for Garry at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West, in Billings. In lieu of flowers, Garry's family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Billings Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (namibillings.org).