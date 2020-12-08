Garth Robson

Nov. 1, 1939 – Dec. 6, 2020

Garth Robson was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Jesus took him home on Dec. 6, 2020.

He loved living most every minute of his life. He served proudly in the Marines right out of high school. If you know Garth, you would have a hard time believing that he then pursued a short career as a hair stylist. He then married Gale Bakke and had four children: sons Greg, Garett (Amy), and Grant (Shannon), and his daughter Ginger Strand (Wade).

During this time, Garth worked in construction until he found a career in real estate in his early 50s. Garth loved doing real estate because he loved working with people. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his constant stream of hilarious ‘sayings.' If he gave you a hard time, then you knew he liked you.