Gary Alan Keller, age 71, passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, in Anaheim, CA. He was born April 24, 1951, in Billings, the second of four children born to Martin John Keller and Mary Jane Barnes.

Gary attended schools in Billings, graduating from West High in 1969. He worked a variety of jobs before landing in the LPG industry. This allowed him to move from Billings to Mount Vernon, WA to Fullerton, CA to Albuquerque, NM and then back to CA as he worked for various employers.

Gary loved being close to the beach and will be remembered for his laugh, quick wit and sense of humor.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis, Spokane, WA, and Curtis (Faye), Colstrip, MT, and his sister, Patricia Allen, Dewey, AZ. His cremains will be interred atop his father's grave in Sunset Memorial Gardens on April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m.