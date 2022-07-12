Gary Charles Montgomery went to Heaven on June 23, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born September 18, 1947, to Clarence and Dorothy Montgomery (both deceased) in Detroit, Michigan. The family moved to San Diego, California where he completed his schooling and remains friends with a group from elementary school.

Gary never met a stranger and always had a joke or a story to share. He retired from the railroad in 1988 after 25 years. He then played golf and pickle ball as long as he could with his friends.

In 2015, he suffered a stroke and after his recovery enjoyed the Annual Stroke Camp in Red Lodge, Montana, where he shared his own experiences and made many friends.

Gary was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. During his Chemo Treatments, he would always take bananas to the nurses because "bananas prevent sore legs" he would say. He became involved with the Relay for Life and enjoyed participating in the annual event.

His happy place was the ZooMontana where he was a member/volunteer for several years. He really enjoyed showing his grandchildren around sharing his knowledge of the animals and his zoo friends.

Gary is survived by his wife Roberta and children – Joseph (Tracy), Gary R. (deceased) Matthew, Leesa (Kris) and Lee. Grand children Nicholas (Stephanie), Tiaunna (Paul), James (Breanna), Issiaha (Valerie), Kyle and Lexy, as well as 11 great grandchildren. His sister Debra Loatman and brother James Montgomery of California. A special thank you to his best friend Mr. D. Hammer who was always there for him.

Arrangements were made by Smith Funeral Home of Laurel, MT. No services have been scheduled at this time. Please send memorials to The Stroke Camp, Relay for Life or to ZooMontana.