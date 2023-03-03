Dad wanted us to tell you that the old fart is dead. He grew up in Willow Creek, MT. He married Patricia Lackman and raised three kids in Billings before divorcing. After retiring, he moved to Campbellsville, KY, to be closer to his grandkids. He said they did the best job babysitting him. He is survived by two older sisters (Shirley Wheeler and Doris Holzer), three kids (Tami Davis, Jeff Davis, and Suzi Davis), and three grandkids (Jared Brewster, Jewell Brewster, and Jaden Brewster).
He was cremated, and his ashes will be spread in Montana. There will be a memorial service at that time.
If you would like to participate in this, contact us via email at tpalm2001@gmail.com. He will be dearly missed.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.