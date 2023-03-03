Dad wanted us to tell you that the old fart is dead. He grew up in Willow Creek, MT. He married Patricia Lackman and raised three kids in Billings before divorcing. After retiring, he moved to Campbellsville, KY, to be closer to his grandkids. He said they did the best job babysitting him. He is survived by two older sisters (Shirley Wheeler and Doris Holzer), three kids (Tami Davis, Jeff Davis, and Suzi Davis), and three grandkids (Jared Brewster, Jewell Brewster, and Jaden Brewster).